Ranburne Town Council OKs pre-election parade sponsored by church

RANBURNE — In a brief meeting Monday night the Ranburne Town Council gave its approval to a local church to hold a parade in October.
Mike Pollard, one of the founders of Way of Life Fellowship in Ranburne, said the parade will either be on the 10th or 17th of October. He said it’s important for the parade to be held before presidential Election Day, Nov. 3.
“We’re having this parade so that people can be motivated hopefully to take a stand on the issue of abortion and also that they would vote in the Nov. 3 election in a manner that would be scripturally in line with the Bible and what the Bible says,” said Pollard after the council voiced its support for the parade.
“I think it would be important and big for our city to be a pro-life city,” Pollard said.
In other business, Ranburne police Chief Steve Tucker said the recently purchased Chevrolet Tahoes had to have warranty work on them including new fuel pumps and batteries.
The council discussed a part-time job opening for the senior center. The job would entail packing meals into foam containers and then delivering them to senior clients.
After the council unanimously approved the council’s minutes, town financial reports and the recreation department's financial statements, Mayor Chuck Smith invited everyone to Plow Day this Saturday at Howell Farm.
Howell Farm Antique Tractor and Plow Day is an annual event where enthusiasts of vintage tractors, horses and mules plow fields for the fun of it. The day’s treats will include music, food and ice cream.