Ranburne Town Council initiates planning and zoning measures

RANBURNE — During a flurry of unanimous votes Monday night at the Ranburne Town Council meeting the council approved establishing a planning commission and a zoning board for the town.
The council also voted to accept an agreement between the East Alabama Regional Planning and Development Commission and the town to establish a comprehensive plan. By doing this the town will be better able to acquire grants through EARPDC to help the town.
A comprehensive plan determines community goals and includes the study of land use, economic development, transportation, housing and a vision statement that will be unique to Ranburne.
Another vote by the council established the board members for the planning commission and zoning board.
Tyler Ferrell from EARPDC was in attendance and told the council of all the many grants the town can apply for. Ferrell said that because Ranburne is a member of the regional commission it receives completely free grant writing and grant administration services.
Mayor Rodney Brown is interested in getting grants to possibly build a senior center, community center, walking track and sports-related areas on a piece of property the town owns.
After the meeting Brown said he was pleased with all of the various ordinances the town passed to kick-start its comprehensive plan.
In addition to creating the two boards, the council also passed other ordinances including a flood ordinance and another measure to appoint members to the two boards.
“In the long term it’s going to help us with the future, the development, the infrastructure that could be coming to Ranburne, we’ll be set for that, it will help for grants that will be available it will also entice businesses to want to come to Ranburne, because everything will be put in place,” Brown said.
In other business the council voted unanimously to spend $5,999 on two new cameras for the police vehicles. The old ones — one does not work at all — and the other one has a yellow screen and other problems. The price includes taking the old ones out and installing the new ones.