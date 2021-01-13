Ranburne Town Council appoints new member

Next month the Ranburne Town Council will welcome a new face. She’s Christie Ayers, who was named to a vacancy during an executive session of the council Tuesday night at Ranburne Town Hall, according to city clerk Pamela Thompson.
The open seat on the council had resulted when Councilwoman Samantha Smith ran unsuccessfully for mayor last year — the first municipal election in the town in 28 years.
According to Rodney Brown, Ranburne’s mayor, when Smith’s seat was available after the election, “We never heard from her again. She could have actually came back and said, ‘I want to remain on the council,’ she could have submitted a request to the council. The council is the one that makes that decision.”
Brown said that when Councilwoman Smith ran for the office of mayor, she essentially vacated her seat on the council.
“She couldn’t run for two positions at the same time,” said Brown.
Brown said that two candidates had submitted letters to the council in hopes of being appointed as the new council member — Jerry Stapler and Ayers.
Ayers will be sworn in at the next council meeting on Feb. 22 at 6 p.m.
Thompson also reported that the town now has a web page accessible at:
Thompson said the senior center gave out Christmas gifts to the members the center serves and they were quite happy to receive the offerings of good cheer. Photographs of the seniors now appear on the town’s social media page.
The Ranburne senior center — like others across the state — have been closed since last March due to COVID-19.
“They loved it and they loved having their picture on Facebook. We wanted them to know that we didn’t forget them,” said Thompson.