Ranburne senior, mom lament the rites that have vanished

HEFLIN — For Alexis Merrill, 18, a senior at Ranburne High School, there will be no prom this Saturday night and no formal graduation on May 11.
Due to COVID-19 social protocols mandated by the state, school will now be taught by “digital instruction” starting on Monday and the usual rites of passage that the 50 seniors at the school were expecting will never happen.
“We were told that we are still going to graduate, it just won’t be on the same day, they say the prom will be rescheduled but the biggest thing to me is missing the best part of my senior year,” said Merrill.
Merrill said she will miss “the fun stuff and the laughs.”
“I’ll never get that back, so that’s kinda sad, I’ll never get to do a senior walk, a senior breakfast,” said Merrill, “I won’t get to tell my teacher goodbye, thank you and see my classmates again until graduation.”
Merrill fears that she will already be gone to college by the time a belated prom and commencement exercises are finally held.
“I was looking forward to graduation. I had a graduation party planned, now none of that will happen,” said Merrill.
It was just five months ago that senior night was observed at the final Ranburne regular season football game, when the Ranburne Bulldogs bested the Reeltown Rebels by a score of 27-26.
Merrill, a cheerleader, and the rest of the seniors on the cheerleading squad, band and football team were recognized before the game when they lined up with their parents on Harlen Robinson Field on a cool October night.
An announcer read the accomplishments and future plans of each senior as they smiled under the Friday night lights, a night that Jenny Merrill, Alexis’s mom, remembers well.
“I was so proud to walk her out on that field, my heart swelled with pride and I just wanted it to be perfect for her,” so that the girl could bask, Jenny said, in a “few minutes of small town fame.”
Jenny said she had a surprise for her daughter that she gave to her on the football field: Flowers wrapped in the football jersey that had been worn by Alexis’s late father, Andy Merrill, when he played there.
Jenny said her daughter had a surprise for her as well: “She and her friends had planned a special handshake and hug on the field,” she said.
It’s senior moments and memories such as senior night which Jenny said her daughter is now missing out on as the school year winds down.
“As a mom it is very disappointing to watch my daughter complete this last chapter of her senior year. I know that this is the best thing as far as safety issues for her and others, so I’m totally torn,” Jenny said.
Jenny said that she is trying hard to come up with words to help her daughter cope.
“The kids don’t know what to do, they’ve never been there and neither have us parents, nobody’s ever been here, we don’t know how to tell them how to act because we’ve never been there.”