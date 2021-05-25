Ranburne senior center to celebrate its reopening next month

RANBURNE — The town of Ranburne is going to reopen its senior center and is throwing a party to mark the milestone.
Due to COVID-19 the senior center has been closed since April of 2020, but on June 8 the center will reopen and welcome the seniors with ice cream, cake and games.
During the Ranburne Town Council meeting Monday night, senior center director Jennie Anglin told the council that the East Alabama Regional Planning and Development Commission has given the green light to reopen the senior center.
“We would like to throw a party. We have the funds left over from the Christmas bazaar and we would like to decorate a little bit just show them some love and welcome them back,” Anglin told the council.
The council was in full agreement.
Anglin said there will be no restrictions for the returning seniors, including no more masks and social distancing.
“It’s going to be great, I’ve really been anticipating it, it’s really needed. They really need to come back and I know they are going to be excited — we haven't told them yet. We kinda waited, we wanted to be sure everyone here was OK with it, so it’s going to be exciting,” said Anglin.
In other business the council unanimously approved a bevy of ordinances and measures for the police department.
— Motorists driving in Ranburne with a suspended, canceled or revoked license can now be fined under a city ordinance instead of using the state code according to police Chief Ian Taylor. Taylor said that towns typically operate mostly off of municipal ordinances.
“Our ordinance adopts state law,” he said, “but we always enforce [a city ordinance] first. So you make an ordinance for it, you enforce that first,” said Taylor.
— The town will now start issuing tickets for certain misdemeanors instead of making arrests. Taylor said that it will save the town money by not having to transport lawbreakers all the way to the county jail which is a 36-mile round trip. Also the town will save on housing prisoners at the county jail which costs $35 each day, with midnight starting a new cycle. Taylor said if he takes a prisoner to the jail at 11 p.m. and that person gets out the next day the town is still charged $70.
— The town will now have an all-volunteer police reserve unit to help keep order in the town. Taylor said the reserve program will give the volunteers a lot of training and experience to perhaps persuade them to pursue a career in law enforcement. The reserves will not be able to make arrests, but once they’re certified with firearms they’ll be able to carry their own gun.
— The council approved making repairs to the police department building. Taylor said there are cracks in the wall and boards that need to be replaced; fresh paint would be a good idea, too.
In another motion the council unanimously authorized the mayor to solicit and apply for a grant through the East Alabama commission for the following purposes:
— A grant to hire a full-time officer through the COPS hiring program. COPS is a competitive grant program paid direct to law enforcement agencies to hire new officers. Taylor said the grant would pay for the first three years of the officers salary and the town would pay for the fourth year.
— A grant to fund a full-time school resource officer through the COPS hiring program.
— A grant to build a new police department pending the acquisition of property to build it on. Mayor Rodney Brown said the town would need to match 25 percent of the total cost and the grant would pay for the remaining 75 percent.
The town is also going to resubmit a community development block grant to improve the town’s senior center. The town applied last year but the grant did not go through.
Representing the commission, Najsha Corbett told the council the grant ceiling is $350,000 and would go toward upgrades including a new roof structure, new ceiling, new walls, new flooring, new lights, new doors, windows and new bathrooms to make everything ADA accessible.
Due to the town’s population, the town would not have to put up any matching money for this grant, according to Corbett.
The council will vote on the resolution at next month’s meeting and a public hearing will be scheduled for residents to voice their comments on the grant.
Ranburne town clerk and magistrate Pamela Thompson announced that she is taking another job in Georgia and will be leaving in 30 days. Thompson was hired in 2017.
“I loved working here, I love the people, I love the community, I’m not going to be moving so you will still have to see me,” Thompson said.
Thompson said she will help train her replacement if needed.