RANBURNE — Soon shopping in Ranburne will get a tad more expensive, but it’s for the sake of public safety. The Ranburne Town Council Monday night approved a half-cent sales tax increase to fund the town’s Police Department.
The resolution passed on a 4-0 vote. Mayor Jim Smith and Councilman David Walker were not present.
The tax increase — which is not taking effect immediately, but officials weren’t sure exactly how soon — will enable the Police Department to buy three new police vehicles and some gear and supplies.
After the meeting Councilman Trevor Kribbs was glad the Police Department will get some much-needed money.
“It’s just going to enhance our Police Department thoroughly,” Kribbs said.
Kribbs said that the town is paying quite a bit to keep the old police cars the department has up and running.
“We want to make sure all three police officers are equipped with the best material, bulletproof vest, body cameras, et cetera,” Kribbs said.
During last month’s council meeting the mayor said there has not been a sales tax increase in “14 or 15 years.”
The half-cent sales tax increase is projected to bring in $34,931 in additional revenue, according to Police Chief Steve Tucker, who addressed the council last month.
The council also voted unanimously to purchase 25 tons of No. 57 gravel from the county for $451.24. The gravel will be used behind the town’s senior center according to county engineer Lee Estes.
Robi Mobley, executive director of the faith-based nonprofit HEARTS, Helping Every Area Resident To Succeed, spoke to the council and thanked the members for their support.
Mobley told the council in detail how many families and children are served in the Ranburne area.
“We’re trying really hard to be transparent with what comes in and what goes out,” Mobley said.
Mobley said that during 2018 HEARTS helped 568 households of which 179 were Ranburne residents.