Ranburne receives emergency equipment grant

The Ranburne Town Council received some good news at its meeting Monday night.
Mayor Rodney Brown told the council the town had received a $3,500 grant from Coosa Valley Resource, Conservation and Development Council.
The mayor said he would like to buy between 100 and 110 weather radios to be given out free to town residents for any type of severe weather warnings that might be issued. Councilman Trevor Krebbs said he would like to see the money be spent on Automated Emergency Defibrillators for the town’s police cars.
After a brief discussion, the council agreed to have the mayor check prices on the AEDs and a decision would be made at the next meeting.
In other business, the council:
- Approved Air Med medical helicopter coverage for the police officers at a cost of $65 a year.
- Approved a bid of $2,000 for trees to be cut and removed from behind the police department.
- Declared Feb. 25-27 as Severe Weather Preparedness Tax Holidays.
- Heard the police department had received a grant in the amount of $6,300 for the purchase of tasers. The chief has applied for a COPS grant that would fund an additional police officer.
- Discussed the successful fall festival held last week.