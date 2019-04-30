RANBURNE — The Ranburne Town Council voted unanimously Monday night to spend $7,200 to install video cameras in two new police vehicles the town agreed to purchase.
Last month the council voted to purchase two Chevrolet Tahoes. According to police Chief Steve Tucker, the new vehicles should hit Ranburne’s highways and byways within three weeks once they are fully equipped and painted in recognizable law enforcement colors.
Tucker also said that the three-officer police force will soon wear cameras during their patrols thanks to a half-cent sales tax passed in February. The money is earmarked to purchase equipment and vehicles for the department.
In other business, the council:
— Discussed a new requirement from Alabama Power concerning the placement of banners, flags and decorations on power poles.
The town must now sign a contract with Alabama Power which will allow the town to garnish the poles with seasonal attire. The no-cost contract will last for 90 days, after which the town will have to apply for another contract if it wants to decorate the poles for the next 90-day period.
Jacki Lowry, a spokesman with Alabama Power, said the permits are basically a way of educating municipalities of a new state law which mandates that anything put on or attached to a power pole must be 10 feet from the power lines above. Any workers who attach decorations must keep a 10-foot distance from the power lines as well, according to Lowry.
Lowry said the new law went into effect on Jan. 1. The 10-foot distance mirrors Occupational Safety and Health Administration guidelines; previously, Alabama Power specified a 6-foot distance between power lines and any decorations or the people installing them.
The council instructed town clerk Pamela Thompson to apply for a contract to cover upcoming holidays, including Memorial Day and the Fourth of July, in which flags will be placed the poles.
— Unanimously approved spending $2,382.94 to purchase a new set of doors for the entrance to Town Hall. The current doors, which are in disrepair, are old and will not close right, according to Thompson. The new doors will include a mail slot and chimes to alert employees when the doors are opened.
— Agreed to post a public notice seeking sealed bids for lawn maintenance for the town’s recreational fields, parks and surrounding areas.
The town will accept bids until July 24 at 4 p.m. at which time a contractor will be chosen.
— Heard from Amanda Adams, director of the senior center, that she sent out 42 letters to area churches and other organizations asking for donations to update the senior center kitchen, which is outdated.
Adams hopes to purchase a three-compartment stainless steel sink and stainless steel countertops for the kitchen.
Monday night’s meeting marked the third consecutive meeting that Jim Smith, the town’s mayor, was not present. Reached by phone on Tuesday, Smith said he’s been battling various illnesses and is recovering from a surgery performed last week.
“I’ve just had a bad year this year. I’m not even going to have a garden this year,” Smith said.