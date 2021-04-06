Ranburne Police chief hospitalized

HEFLIN — Ranburne police chief Steve Tucker remained hospitalized at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta on Tuesday, according to Ranburne mayor Rodney Brown.
Tucker fell ill on Sunday and was being treated at Tanner Medical Center in Carrollton, Ga., but on Monday his condition worsened and he had to be airlifted to Emory, the mayor said.
“He’s been our police chief and has guarded our town for 35 years. Everybody in the community loves Steve Tucker,” Brown said.
Brown asked that people pray for Tucker’s full recovery.
The only other police officer for the town of Ranburne is Ian Taylor, who will be helped out by neighboring law enforcement agencies during Tucker’s absence, Brown said.
“We have been blessed with the Cleburne County Sheriff’s Department, the Alabama State Troopers, Heflin police and the Bowdon, Ga., police. All of them that are associated and know Steve have contacted us, telling us they will help us patrol until we get Steve back,” Brown said.