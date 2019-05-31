RANBURNE — Ranburne Mayor Jim Smith arrived at the Town Council meeting Thursday night only to learn that he was in fact no longer mayor. Chuck Smith, mayor pro tem since 1992, will take over as mayor.
Jim Smith said before the council meeting started that he had already been told by four council members and Chad Lee, the town’s attorney, that because he had failed to attend any council meeting or establish a quorum over the course of 90 consecutive days, he was removed from the post of mayor, according to Alabama Code 11-40-25.
Smith said he was told he could not sit at the table with the council but could attend the meeting if he wanted to.
Once the meeting came to order, Smith told a small crowd of about 30 who had assembled in the senior center that he was no longer mayor and that he missed previous meetings due to medical issues. Smith then shook one man’s hand and left the building.
Councilman Trevor Kribbs told the crowd after Smith left the reason for his removal.
“I know after we called the meeting you saw Jim Smith give you a reason of why he was no longer the mayor of Ranburne — we as a council want to present to the audience the reason why,” said Kribbs.
Kribbs then told the crowd of the section of the Alabama Code that removed Smith from office.
“We as a council did not remove him, the law removed him,” Kribbs said.
Smith said prior to the meeting the council used the Alabama Code to remove him because “they don’t like me.”
Smith said that after he became mayor in 2016 — he had run unopposed — the town went for five months without a meeting and no one was removed from office.
When asked if it was a relief that his tenure as mayor was over, Smith said, “It probably is a relief.”
The council and the mayor have been at odds over several issues and some meetings have been contentious.
After the meeting, Chuck Smith said it felt “good” to be mayor.
“It’s only right that I can step up and take the role of mayor,” Smith said.
In other business the council unanimously approved a business license for Lifeline Emergency Medical Services. The Georgia ambulance company from Carrollton will be based in Ranburne and will back up Cleburne EMS.
The council asked owner Skipper Harmon a series of questions before the vote was taken. Harmon said that Lifeline can’t respond to 911 calls unless Cleburne EMS rolls those calls over to them.
Anyone in the county can call Lifeline directly for emergency services or medical calls by calling Lifeline’s dispatcher, according to Harmon.