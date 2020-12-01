Ranburne gives light to its Christmas tree in livestreamed event

RANBURNE — Bits of sleet and snow showed no signs of stopping Monday night, forcing organizers of the annual Christmas tree lighting to livestream the event on social media.
A small crowd gathered anyway to watch the tree light up in the frosty air as an occasional snowflake fluttered whimsically in the breeze.
Organizer Gabe Gumbiner Van Pelt said due to the weather, plans for live entertainment and a food truck had to be scrapped.
“It was sleeting just about an hour and a half ago,” said Van Pelt as she and Town Councilman David Walker helped get one of the lighted displays to illuminate properly.
“We decided to go with the Facebook live option tonight,” she said.
Pamela Thompson, Ranburne town clerk and magistrate, used her phone to livestream Town Councilman Trevor Kribbs welcoming everyone to the event.
Mayor Rodney Brown could not attend the yuletide event due to being in quarantine, as he had been exposed to someone with COVID-19. Kribbs said the mayor is fine and is not experiencing any symptoms of the virus.
Kribbs read the mayor’s prepared statement, which welcomed everyone to the tree lighting and a brief history of Christmas trees and Christmas.
“Christmas trees are historically considered a Christian event celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ and about 1870 Americans started the Christmas tree tradition of lighting the Christmas tree,” read Kribbs, “so we are here tonight to continue the tradition.”
When Kribbs finished speaking, an extension cord was plugged in to illuminate a variety of scenes — much to the delight of a handful of children in attendance.
Abigail Marvin, 9, and her two sisters gazed at the multi-colored scenes, their faces awash in a kaleidoscope of colors.
“It’s amazing, it makes me feel happy, the lights are really beautiful,” said Abigail as she clutched her younger sister to stay warm.
Abigail’s mother, Jenna Marvin, said it was really exciting to see everybody get excited for Christmas in the little town of Ranburne despite the wintry mix of seasonal weather.
“I love the snow, it’s cold though,” she said.
According to Van Pelt, Ranburne will have an all-day Christmas event this Saturday.
Christmas on Main will include a 5K run and a fun run, classic car show, Santa Claus, mistletoe market, a live nativity scene, a petting zoo, face painting, music and a Christmas parade.
The parade will be at 1 p.m., according to Van Pelt.
Before the tree lighting, Van Pelt was given a gift card for her work on organizing the Christmas events. Kribbs presented Van Pelt with a gift card from Lifeline Emergency Medical Services, an ambulance company based in Ranburne.
Van Pelt was humbled by the gesture but said she has lots of volunteers who work tirelessly to help.
“We have lots of people who’ve come together to help make it happen,” said Van Pelt.
“It’s my hometown and I just love it and I want everybody to love it like I do,” she said.