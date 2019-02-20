HEFLIN — The Town Council of Ranburne, minus the mayor, met with prosecutors Wednesday morning at the Cleburne County Courthouse. The reason was not clear, and all declined to comment on the matter.
Council members Trevor Kribbs, Dennis Anglin, David Walker, Chuck Smith, Mitzi Smith and City Clerk and Magistrate Pamela Thompson spoke with Calhoun-Cleburne Chief Assistant District Attorney C. Lynn Hammond two separate times. Thompson and Councilman Chuck Smith testified to a grand jury behind closed doors.
Ranburne Mayor Jim Smith was not present at the courthouse Wednesday, but when reached by phone later said he was unsure why the council was speaking with prosecutors.
The mayor said that two ethics complaints had recently been filed against him, but that he had been led to believe that the complaints were without merit.
“I talked to the investigator and he didn’t think nothing of it,” the mayor said.
The mayor said the first ethics complaint concerned the time he temporarily hired his wife to run the town’s senior center when there was no one available to staff it. The other complaint concerned whether the mayor could use town funds to feed county jail inmates on work details.
Last year saw tension between the council and the mayor over several issues.
In September the Town Council demanded in a resolution that the mayor either reimburse the town for nearly $10,000 in assorted expenditures or resign his position.
The mayor did not resign and he disputed the expenses that the council detailed.