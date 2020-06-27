Ranburne council hears details of holding municipal election

RANBURNE — Warren Sarrell, Cleburne County circuit clerk, told the Ranburne Town Council Friday night about how it needs to prepare for municipal election day, slated for August 25.
An election for mayor is scheduled for that date between Rodney Brown and Councilwoman Samantha Smith. If by July 7 — the earliest date for officially declaring candidacy — both qualify to be on the ballot, it will be the first municipal election in Ranburne since 1992.
Sarrell told the council about numerous tasks it must complete and deadlines the town of 400 must meet to have a successful election. For example, he said, poll workers need to be selected, absentee ballot applications have to be processed and the voter roster has to be completed for all eligible voters.
Sarrell stressed to the council the importance of having a voter registration drive.
“Start today, get on Facebook — ‘Hey get registered at city hall,’ ‘Hey come register at the senior center,’” said Sarrell.
Ranburne Mayor Chuck Smith also reiterated something Sarrell had mentioned earlier in the meeting about poll workers, directing his comments at the two mayoral candidates who were in attendance.
“When each one of y’all select a poll worker it can’t be kinfolk, it’s got to be somebody outside your family,” Smith said.
The council voted unanimously to set the qualifying fee for candidates at $20, which will go into the town’s general fund.
During its meeting, the council also:
— Approved an ordinance, on the advice of the town’s lawyer, Chad Lee, that the police force would not use excessive force for non-violent demonstrators during a civil rights demonstration. The ordinance is a requirement for the city to obtain a block grant from East Alabama Regional Planning and Development Commission. The grant will go towards renovations for the town’s senior center.
— Recognized Jennie Anglin as the new manager of the senior center.
— Approved $2,000 so the police department can buy body cameras. Ranburne police Chief Steve Tucker said he believes the cameras will be mandatory in the near future.
— Announced that Lifeline Emergency Medical Services, a private ambulance company from Georgia, is now operating and serving the Ranburne area.