Ranburne Christmas Parade takes over Main Street

RANBURNE — Dozens of people lined Main Street Saturday afternoon to watch an annual staple in the town.
During the Ranburne Christmas parade, those in the crowd saw their friends, relatives and neighbors walk or drive by while representing schools, churches, businesses or civic groups. Some drove their vintage cars in the parade.
The grand marshal, Drucilla Grizzard, led the parade while sitting atop a white convertible and throwing candy to onlookers.
Mayor Rodney Brown said Grizzard was the wife of former Mayor Herman Grizzard and was heavily involved in the town’s senior center before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
“She’s one of the ones that was there all the time,” he said.
Brown said this is the first year the city has hosted its “Christmas on Main” event to accompany the parade, which involved food trucks, vendors, a car show, live music and a 5K race earlier that morning.
“It was a wonderful first Christmas on main,” he said.
Brown said he wasn’t able to be there, but he did enjoy watching it live on the town’s Facebook page. He credited Gabe Gumbiner Van Pelt, the event’s coordinator, and many volunteers for making the parade and Christmas on Main happen.
Judy Bejmowicz said she’d driven nearly 30 minutes from Carrollton, Ga., to watch her granddaughter, Alyssa, who was a member of Ranburne High School’s danceline. She said it was larger this year than it had been previously. Bejmowicz was one of the few onlookers there who were wearing a mask to combat the spread of COVID-19.
“We’re just taking precautions,” she said. “Even though we’re outside, it never hurts to be cautious.”
Macedonia Baptist Church members Kin and Joan White said it was good to see everyone out. Joan White said the weather was perfect and everyone seemed happy to be there.
“It was great, the people were so excited,” she said. “Everyone was in good spirits.”
White said she hoped her church’s presence in the parade was a reminder to everyone that they were celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ.
“Jesus is the reason for the season,” she said.