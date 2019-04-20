RANBURNE — A steady wind and cold rain were no match for the 50 volunteers who worked tirelessly loading up food into a long line of vehicles at the monthly Feeding Cleburne distribution center Saturday morning in Ranburne.
Peter Neall, Feeding Cleburne president, said three other locations in Cleburne County were also included for food distribution, Edwardsville, Muscadine and Heflin. According to Stephanie Ashley, Feeding Cleburne board member and volunteer coordinator, a total of 575 families received food at the various locations.
Feeding Cleburne is a nonprofit founded four years ago with the expressed purpose of distributing food to people in need, according to Neall.
As vehicles pulled up in front of the Feeding Cleburne Building, volunteers toting sacks and bags of food quickly descended on them with choreographed precision.
Waiting her turn for food, Teresa Oliver from the Randolph County town of Graham said it will help with her Easter dinner. Oliver praised the volunteers as they were getting ready to fill her car up with groceries.
“I think it’s amazing that they’re willing to get out here and help the folks, and get out here in the rain and do it. It’s amazing,” Oliver said.
Mary McDaniel, a volunteer with Feeding Cleburne, said that this month for the Easter holiday, everybody received a three-pound frozen ham, one pound of pork chops, other meats, a loaf of bread and a bag of groceries.
“We don’t mind, people are hungry whether it rains or whether is shines,” McDaniel said.
Georgia Vinson, Feeding Cleburne board member and organizer, said that before Feeding Cleburne there were not a lot of options for people to get food and have access to groceries.
Vinson, who also writes grants to help fund the organization, said the nonprofit gets help from area churches, businesses such as Southwire, grants and individuals.
Ashley said when the recession hit, poverty in Cleburne County went up to 15 percent, which prompted the development of Feeding Cleburne.
According to the United States Census Bureau, Cleburne County has a poverty rate of 19.1 percent, however 30 percent of school-aged children live in poverty.
“When you start meeting these people they are more than just numbers on a page, and they start sharing their experiences about how maybe their house burned down or somebody lost their job or somebody got hurt and they’re having all those medical bills,” Ashley said.
“To all of us we feel like this is a ministry that we’re helping people and so we’re generally glad that we can help other in their time of need,” said Ashley.
Heflin City Councilwoman Rhonda Green was fast on her feet as she loaded groceries into cars, vans and trucks.
“It makes me feel good, gives you a good feeling to help everybody. It’s a blessing, it’s a blessing to be able to give back to the community,” Green said.
Raymond Ray, also from Graham, said his Easter dinner will now become a reality with the food he received at Feeding Cleburne.
“They are real good to me, we wouldn’t make it without this,” Ray said.