Qualifying brings new face to Heflin council

HEFLIN — A new face will appear on the Heflin City Council once the new council is sworn in on Nov. 2.
Rhonda Heard was the only qualifier for District 2 and because current councilwoman, Rhonda Lines, is not seeking re-election, Heard will run unopposed in the upcoming municipal election on Aug. 25.
When reached by phone Tuesday night Heard said, after a long pause, that she was speechless.
“I’m just thanking God for the opportunity to serve, to represent the people of my district, the entire District 2, I’m just grateful for the opportunity to serve,” Heard said.
She noted that her uncle, Johnny Heard, served on the Heflin council years ago — he was elected to the seat in 1988 and served several terms — as the first African American chosen for the body. She will be the first African American woman to hold the elected seat in Heflin.
In other Heflin elections, incumbent mayor Rudy Rooks will face local businessman Robby Brown.
In Heflin District 3 incumbent Councilman Clinton “Shag” Austin will face Tracy Cash. Cash qualified on Tuesday, according to Kim Stone, Heflin city clerk.
In Heflin District 4 incumbent Councilman Shannon Roberts will face Terry Coker.
Councilwoman Rhonda Green, District 5, and Councilman Travis Crowe, District 1, will run unopposed and will serve another 4-year term on the council.
In Ranburne, mayoral candidates Samantha Smith, who’s a town councilwoman, will face Rodney Brown. The incumbent, Chuck Smith, is not in the race. The election will be the first contested election in Ranburne in 28 years.
In Fruithurst, Mayor Chris Owens said there will not be a contested election this year but there is an open council seat which will be filled by the council.