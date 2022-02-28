Police K9 leads to seizure of gun, potent marijuana

Heflin Police Department’s furry K9 friend led to a major marijuana bust last week, officials say.
“Edge,” the department’s latest drug detection dog, sniffed out what its human counterparts couldn’t after a routine traffic stop turned up suspicious activity from a driver, Heflin police Maj. Danny Turner said.
Turner said the department was conducting routine traffic stops near the 199 marker of I-20, when he pulled over Jatahj Malcom, 23, of Monroe, Ga., approximately 9 p.m. Thursday. Turner said he smelled a faint odor of marijuana but the stronger odor was some type of “masking odor” such as cologne or air freshener.
Turner said often traffickers will attempt to cover the scent of the marijuana by dousing the vehicle in a stronger scent.
However, whereas humans might only smell the stronger scent, K9 units can differentiate between the two and smell both scents independently.
Upon conducting the stop, Malcom was said to be visibly nervous, and Turner caught sight of two large black trash bags in the rear cabin of the vehicle without much else in the vehicle such as other personal items.
When asked if he would consent to a search, Malcom became defensive and began “ranting” without giving a yes or no answer, according to Turner.
Turner called in Sgt. Chris Sohran for backup, and had Edge sniff the outside perimeter of the vehicle. The dog alerted on both sides of the rear of the cabin where both trash bags were. Inspection of the bags led to the discovery of a total of 25 bags (28 pounds) of hydroponic marijuana — a higher THC grade, producing a stronger physical effect.
Also found in the vehicle was a unique “Belgium style” firearm with a particular style of bullets known as “cop-killers,” Turner said.
Turner said Malcom had been formerly enrolled at a university in the state and was possibly delivering the bulk of the drugs to a campus.
Malcom is being charged with Trafficking and the Unlawful Possession of a Concealed Weapon. He is being held in Cleburne County Jail.