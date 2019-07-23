Ranburne police Tuesday identified a man killed the previous evening after a standoff between him and authorities that lasted nearly 9 hours at his home on River Road.
Ranburne police Chief Steve Tucker identified the dead man as 53-year-old John David Brown Jr. of Ranburne. According to Tucker, Ranburne police had never been called to Brown’s home before.
Tucker said he and Brown had been friends for years, and he did not know what could have led Brown to engaging in a standoff with police.
“I just hate it had to come to that,” Tucker said.
Tucker said Brown’s wife, who lived with him, and daughters, who live out of state, are fine.
Court documents show Brown pleaded guilty in 2011 to third-degree assault, a Class A misdemeanor, and sentenced to two years of probation.
Brown was initially charged on April 23, 2010 by Ranburne police with second-degree assault. According to the indictment, Brown injured a man that day with a pocket knife. His charge was reduced in 2011 through a plea agreement.
Police fatally shot Brown around 6 p.m. Monday evening after the almost 9-hour standoff.
Tucker told The Star on Monday he went to Brown’s home to perform a welfare check. Once he arrived, Tucker said, Brown shot at him, prompting him to quickly call for backup.
Agencies nearby, including the Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office and Oxford police, responded along with agencies from Georgia, such as the Bowden Police Department and the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.
Oxford police Chief Bill Partridge said his department brought its SWAT team, its commander staff and two negotiators. Partridge said it’s typical for Oxford police to supply manpower and equipment when agencies in nearby areas call for help.
Because officers were using heavy equipment in a heat index of about 100 degrees, Partridge said, it was necessary to have many officers at the scene.
“Those guys have to be completely rotated out so they don’t become exhausted,” Partridge said.
At one point, Partridge said, Brown fired nearly 20 rounds at officers, hitting an armored police vehicle and a robot.
Oxford police fired tear gas after 5 p.m. into Brown’s home. Nearly 45 minutes later, Partridge said, Brown emerged pointing a scoped rifle at officers. Partridge said an officer fired at Brown once, killing him.