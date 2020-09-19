Pink parade reminds public of challenges of childhood cancer

HEFLIN — A caravan of vehicles representing law enforcement and fire departments, as well as private vehicles and a huge big pink fire truck, all rumbled into Heflin Saturday morning with sirens sounding and hands waving.
Pink Heals Eastern Alabama held a parade to bring awareness to childhood cancer and Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. The parade started in Jacksonville, made a stop in Oxford and ended in Heflin at the Piggly Wiggly where more 50 people gathered to celebrate the cause.
Pink Heals Eastern Alabama is a nonprofit based in Calhoun County that partners with public safety and businesses to raise awareness and help families who have loved ones battling cancer and other life-threatening diseases.
B.R. Wilson, Pink Heals chairman and the driver of the large pink fire truck, said the mission of Pink Heals is to bring love and hope to people battling cancer and other diseases. Wilson stressed that all donations stay in the community.
“The money stays local, we’re not allowed to work with any organization that takes the money and sends it off to a corporate place,” said Wilson.
The parking lot of the Piggly Wiggly had the atmosphere of a carnival as Wilson gave out stuffed animals and fire hats to the kids and a vendor was serving shaved ice.
Adults and kids were encouraged to sign the pink fire truck with a black marker to remember cancer survivors and those who have succumbed to the disease. The entire fire truck is covered in written memorials to those who have passed, survived or currently battling the disease.
Tammy Perry, Heflin parks and recreation director, was holding a sign which read, ‘Heroes,’ when the parade pulled into town.
“We’re hoping to increase awareness for childhood cancer and we’re happy to be a part of this this year. It’s new to us but we hope to grow it next year to help increase awareness for our children,” Perry said.
Erica Willingham and her family from Cleburne County rode their vehicle in the parade the entire route. Willingham’s son, Maddox, 7, is a cancer survivor after being diagnosed with PBL leukemia (plasmablastic lymphoma) at age three.
Willingham was grateful that Maddox could enjoy the parade.
“Since Maddox is only seven he still doesn't really understand. I think he’s just getting to the age where we can kind of explain to him what he’s gone through,” Willingham said.
“For me as a mom it means the world just seeing my community wanting to step up and bring the awareness,” she said.
A van from the First Baptist Church of White Plains bore a banner that read, “Cancer is a word, not a sentence.” Church members Deborah Burroughs and Teresa Harlan had affixed the banner to the van in Jacksonville before the parade started.
“Our church is all about giving to local charities and this is local and it benefits local children,” Burroughs said.