Pink Heals visits Heflin

HEFLIN — Maddox Willingham’s smile was as big as the pink fire truck that rumbled into the Heflin Fire Department Tuesday afternoon with tidings of good joy.
That’s because Willingham, 7, who is battling cancer, was visited by Santa Claus himself, who arrived courtesy of Pink Heals of East Alabama’s unique vehicle.
Pink Heals Eastern Alabama is a nonprofit based in Calhoun County that partners with public safety and businesses to raise awareness and help families that have loved ones battling cancer and other life threatening diseases. The pink fire truck, a symbol of the organization, can travel as far as Auburn, Montgomery and Pell City.
Santa pulled out his cell phone to see if Willingham was indeed on the “good” list of kids. Santa’s phone made a few dings which indicated that Willingham was on the good list. Santa gave Willingham an envelope which contained $500 in crisp $100 bills.
B.R. Wilson, Pink Heals chairman, gave Maddox a teddy bear and two $250 Walmart gift cards.
The moment was a relief for the Willingham family.
Maddox’s dad, Lance Willingham, a Cleburne County Sheriff deputy, was grateful for the gifts from Pink Heals.
“Maddox was diagnosed with PBL leukemia (plasmablastic lymphoma) at age three, he went into remission in October of last year, he relapsed,” said Lance.
Maddox had a bone marrow transplant in April earlier this year.
“He’s been doing wonderful ever since,” said Lance.
Maddox’s mother, Erica, was also smiling as the family was preparing a trip to the Smoky Mountains this week.
“We are speechless. That was so nice of them to reach out to us and we really support what they are doing, not only for Maddox but for everybody else,” said Maddox’s mom.
After the boy signed the pink fire truck with a black marker, Wilson told Maddox’s mom that the nonprofit strives to help families in need.
“There is insurance that pays for some stuff but there’s nothing that helps these families buy gas and eats and their back-and-forth,” Wilson said.
“We work with people to keep the money local, it does not go off anywhere,” Wilson said.
Wilson then gave Maddox’s mom a “Pink Heals hug.”
“We share, give love, that’s what we are,” Wilson said.
Nancy Burnell, a Pink Heals board member and the executive director of Steel Magnolias who is also a cancer survivor herself, said it brings joy to her heart to help somebody.
“I think that God has given me a chance to help others that are going through this journey. If you haven't been on a journey with cancer you have no idea what it’s like,” said Burnell.