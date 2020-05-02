Pinhoti Trail runner hopes to break record

HEFLIN — It was almost 4 p.m. Friday afternoon when Caleb Yawn jogged to the parking lot at Forest Road 500 and U.S. 78 near Heflin along the Pinhoti Trail.
It was just another stop for the 28-year-old from Macon, Ga., whose goal is to run the entire length of the Pinhoti — all 350 miles of it — in order to break the current time record for doing so. That was set in 2010 by Rob Youngren,who finished traversing the footpath in six days, eight hours and 48 minutes.
Yawn started running early Thursday morning in Coosa County at the southernmost terminus of the Pinhoti Trail — the longest footpath in Alabama, which continues into Georgia — and logged 75 miles by the time he stopped in Heflin on Friday to wolf down a Jack’s hamburger and gulp down a Coke. He was almost one-third of the way toward his goal when he reached the parking lot at the 111-mile point along the trail.
There Yawn was greeted by family members who have been following him in a RV that he catches a few hours of sleep in each night. Tammy Perry, Heflin PARD director, and Adam Dasinger, Alabama Pinhoti Trail Association board member, were also on hand to encourage Yawn to break the record.
Yawn was running with Trey Clark, 32, who is a “pacer” to help him keep focused on the journey and to keep his spirits up. It’s apparently working, as Yawn said that he felt good about breaking the record — though he said anything can happen as he has 240 miles to go.
“As long as things keep going the way they are I think I’ve got a good chance,” said Yawn as he relaxed in a folding chair in the shade enjoying his fast food fix.
Yawn said the most exhilarating thing he has seen so far is the sunrise at the top of the Cheaha wilderness.
“I timed it to where the sun was coming up just as I topped the stairway to heaven and then earlier me and Trey actually spooked up a momma hen turkey and a bunch of her little poults so that was pretty neat,” Yawn said.
Yawn, who is an electrical engineer with the Air Force, said he’s been putting together a logistical plan for about four years to tackle the entirety of the Pinhoti.
“I always come up with an excuse not to do it so I couldn’t come up with an excuse this time,” he said.
Yawn’s wife, Mallory, said the reason he has time for the record-breaking attempt is that all of the races he had hoped to run in have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mallory said his favorite foods to eat while on the trail include bacon, chips, hamburgers, applesauce and a lot of water.
“He loves Little Debbies, but during this heat today he doesn't want anything sweet, he’s been craving salty things,” she said.
After a 10-minute pit stop Yawn and his pacer said their farewells and headed up the beaten path of the Pinhoti.
Visit this site to track Yawn’s progress: https://share.garmin.com/Pinhoti?fbclid=IwAR03wYletilI2gkM1Tk4MB4clfVFENh7BLcMCUOHEtj_HJytDQhSx6BVgv8