Piedmont guitarist offers his music to Heflin

HEFLIN — A 70-year-old man carrying a shiny black guitar over his shoulder walked up Ross Street Wednesday afternoon offering songs of hope and faith to whomever was in earshot.
Stanley Patterson sat down at one of the black benches in Ross Park and started to play his black guitar that he named “The Abby.”
“I call it The Abby for this little girl named Abby who had her hands burnt real bad and I named it on account of her,” said Patterson as he strummed the instrument.
Since the COVID-19 crisis most downtown businesses have shuttered until further notice and foot traffic is seldom seen. But those who are out might happen upon the old musician.
Patterson, from Piedmont, said he loves to just get out and play his guitar for anyone who’ll listen.
“I go to parks and stuff, the ones that are still open and I go to nursing homes as well,” Patterson said.
The reason Patterson came to Heflin to sing was simple.
“It was here,” he said.
As Patterson sang a song he had written entitled “I’m Headed for Heaven,” his chord progressions on “The Abby” had overtones of the Delta blues.
Patterson spoke about the coronavirus and was convinced that by praying everything will get better.
“People need to pray you know. If the Lord can’t help you, nobody can, he can help get rid of this,” said Patterson.
“We’ve had all kinds of viruses in the past too you know, we’ve had the swine virus which was a terrible thing,” he said.
After a few more songs Patterson quietly slung his guitar over his shoulder and started walking south on Ross Street and disappeared into the sunny afternoon.