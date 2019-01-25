HEFLIN — A smooth new parking lot will soon make for a cleaner approach for visitors, residents and employees of the Cleburne County Nursing Home.
The Cleburne County Hospital Board only had one bidder for the paving project, H&S Construction, out of four initial bidders that had expressed an interest in the project.
Holding its monthly meeting Thursday night, the board voted unanimously to task the architect, Jay Jenkins, to let the contractor know the total amount of the job should be no greater than $350,000, including architect fees.
The original cost anticipated for the entire job including architect fees was $354,000 but the bid from H&S construction was $336,000, which was nine percent less than anticipated, leaving some wiggle room to lower the cost of the entire job.
The project could get started within a month, depending on the weather.
The board also discussed buying a newer four-wheel drive pickup truck for the nursing home. The truck used now is old and has a “gazillion” miles on it, according to Nursing Home Administrator Tony Culberson. The truck would be used during bad weather to transport nursing home personnel to their jobs there. According to Hannah White, assistant director of nursing, during the last snow event law enforcement had to transport the employees.
Cleburne County Commissioner Laura Cobb was in attendance and said she would check to see if there was a suitable vehicle that was surplus to the county that the nursing home could obtain.
Culberson said the staff of the nursing home have been evaluating the bedside tables that residents use. White showed one of the tables to board members during the meeting so they could discuss pros and cons of its design.
Culberson also reported that the nursing home no longer has any sewer problems since it has been disposing of grease by letting a vendor pick it up.
EMS director Tracy Lambert told the board that he has applied for an Assistance to Firefighters Grant for $50,000 to purchase two new stretchers for the agency. Lambert was hopeful that the EMS would receive the grant, noting that since he’s been the director during the last six years the EMS has received $308,000 in grants.
The board also discussed raising the front awning of the nursing home to accommodate the new ambulances that the EMS now uses.