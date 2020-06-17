Parents plan proms for pandemic-deprived pupils

HEFLIN — There will be proms for high school juniors and seniors in Cleburne County after all.
The traditional proms, along with other rites of passage for students, were scuttled after COVID-19 protocols led officials to close schools earlier this year.
Seniors at both Cleburne County High and Ranburne High did eventually have graduation ceremonies, but their proms were canceled, inspiring some parents to organize dances so their kids would not be deprived of the milestone.
Sheree Lambert, a parent of a Ranburne High junior, and other parents banded together when they saw that Cleburne County High parents had organized a prom for their kids.
“It will make them feel normal, even though the end of the year was so abnormal. Being able to have the graduation and have the prom gave them more of that normal feeling ... even though it was done crazy and out of order,” Lambert said.
Lambert contacted the school to get an OK on the event and said she was told, “absolutely,” though none of the prom events could be on school grounds.
Money students had raised by selling donuts to fund their prom was used to reserve the Bell House, a popular wedding and event venue in Heflin.
“The school doesn't have to pay for anything because the students did it all,” said Lambert.
Lambert said the parent-sponsored prom was organized after she overheard her daughter, Emilee, talking to her classmates about how upset they were that the event was canceled.
Prom dresses had already been purchased, tuxedos had been rented and the venue was secured.
“We wanted to be able to give them the opportunity to use those dresses,” said Lambert.
In order for a student to attend the parent-led prom, parents must sign a waiver agreeing to not sue parent volunteers, the Bell House, the event photographer or Crumley’s Chapel Church — where the prom lead-out will start — if a student falls ill from COVID-19.
Lambert said that parents will stress social distancing and other safety protocols at the prom.
“We’re going to offer masks and gloves for any that feel like they really need it and we’re going to ask if they feel sick that they not attend,” said Lambert.
Lambert said that parents will stress the “6-feet apart” rule the best they can.
“But we know in the real world things do have to sorta get back to normal at some point in time. We’re really just relying on their parents to make sure they do what is safest for them,” said Lambert.
The Cleburne County High School parent-sponsored prom will be 7-10 p.m. Friday at the Heflin Armory. Ranburne High’s parent-sponsored prom will be 7-10 p.m. June 28 at the Bell House.