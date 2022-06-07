Oxford man dies in Cleburne crash

A single-vehicle crash Monday afternoon claimed the life of an Oxford man.
Deven J. Lancaster, 27, was fatally injured when the 1984 Mack dump truck he was driving left the roadway, struck a guardrail and overturned in a creek at 1:07 p.m.
According to ALEA Senior Trooper Justin O’Neal, Lancaster had jumped from his vehicle while it was in motion. First responders found him and took him to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries.
The crash occurred on Cleburne County 13, approximately two miles south of Heflin.
No other details are being made available as ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continues its investigation.