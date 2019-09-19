HEFLIN — A fiery crash Thursday morning left one person dead and blocked the westbound lanes of Interstate 20 near Exit 199 in Heflin.
According to Heflin police Chief A.J. Benefield, a multi-vehicle wreck occurred on the freeway around 10:30 a.m. Thursday.
Benefield posted to Facebook from the Police Department’s page at about 11 a.m. that there had been “a really bad wreck and the vehicles are on fire.”
Senior Trooper Ed Upton of the Alabama State Troopers said the vehicles involved in the crash were a UPS truck and two Alabama Department of Transportation vehicles.
A news release sent Thursday afternoon by troopers stated the 2017 Freightliner UPS tractor trailer hit one of the department’s trucks, causing it to crash into another department truck.
According to the news release, 64-year-old Richard Alvin Brown of Monroe, Ga., was pronounced dead at the scene and three others were injured and taken to Regional Medical Center for treatment.
According to Upton, the UPS truck and one of the department’s vehicles caught fire.
Smoke coming from the UPS truck and the charred frame of another vehicle on the side of the road could be seen from the eastbound lanes of the interstate later in the morning.
According to Upton, the cause of the wreck is under investigation.
Upton said troopers closed westbound lanes of the freeway from Exit 205 Exit 199.
“They can re-enter at 199 or they can re-enter at the 191 entrance,” Upton said.
Around 1:30 p.m., he said the interstate would likely reopen in four to six hours.
“It could always take longer, but that’s the approximate time right now,” Upton said.
Firefighters around noon were directing cars to exit the interstate through the 205 entrance ramp, causing heavy traffic on U.S. 78. Heflin police cars were parked along the road, and firefighters were directing traffic at the intersection of U.S. 78 and Alabama 9.
Adrienne Maples, who was traveling with her family from Senoia, Ga., to Birmingham, said her car was stopped on the interstate for nearly an hour. While Maples was stopped, she said, she saw three firetrucks and numerous police cars pass on the shoulder of the road.
“I didn’t see any black smoke, strangely enough,” Maples said at the McDonald’s in Heflin, where the family had stopped for lunch.
She said she and other drivers were approached by someone in a Suburban, who told them to turn around.
Mia Kortright and Trent Penny reported from Heflin. Bill Wilson reported from Anniston.