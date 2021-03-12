Old-style fun to mark spring’s arrival at Cheaha

HEFLIN — Starting Saturday, guests at Cheaha State Park can participate in a eight-day mountain treasure hunt in a quest for golden eggs which can be redeemed for prizes.
The egg hunt — which will run from March 13 - 20 — was the brainchild of park Superintendent Renee Raney, who fashioned the event after doing research of similar hunts more than 100 years ago.
“When planning spring activities, we desired to offer something unique and fun for guests of all ages. I researched outdoor games that would have been played in the mountains 100 years ago and found gold, so to speak,” said Raney in an email to The Star.
“In the early 20th Century, Appalachian communities played a game to celebrate spring called ‘Treasure Hunt.’ Boiled eggs were numbered and hidden in the mountains and valleys. Each egg had a specific prize attached to it ranging from a fresh baked apple pie to a piglet. As egg hunters scoured the territory searching for treasure, there was much comradery, unity, laughter, and fun,” Raney wrote.
According to Raney, when the folks searched for the hidden eggs they enjoyed fresh air, beautiful wildflowers, singing birds and the splendor of nature.
“Since Cheaha State Park is the highest point of the southern Appalachian foothills, we decided our guests would enjoy an old-fashioned treasure hunt across this beautiful 2,799-acre park. Plenty of room for visitors to naturally distance and plenty of fresh clean air,” Raney said.
Now, instead of boiled eggs, golden eggs will be hidden across the park and the prizes include Cheaha souvenirs, stuffed toys, gift cards, meals at the restaurant and a two-night stay in the park.
“Park buddies,” volunteers who have been trained by Bigfoot, will stealthily hide seven prize eggs each day across the park in the public day use areas.
When a guest finds a treasure egg they are requested to bring the numbered egg with the enclosed ticket, park admission day pass (or overnight pass) and photo ID to the Cheaha Mountain store to claim their prize.
“Whether you find an egg or not, we hope you’ll enjoy the real treasure — that is Cheaha — and embrace this new annual tradition as an opportunity to explore and enjoy your amazing park,” Raney said.
For more information email Raney at: