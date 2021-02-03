Nursing home ranked highly by insurance group

HEFLIN — Despite challenges brought about by the pandemic, the Cleburne County Nursing Home has received a five-star ranking by the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
In an email to the Star, Shawn Estes, the new administrator, wrote of his appreciation for the superior designation.
“I am so thankful for this team at Cleburne County nursing home. We achieved an overall five-star rating as well as five-star ratings in each category: Health Inspections, Quality Measures, Staffing and Registered Nurse Staffing. This is certainly a testament to the quality of staff here, that we were able to achieve this prestigious rating despite the challenges imposed by the COVID pandemic,” Estes wrote.
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) provides health insurance coverage to more than 100 million people through Medicare, Medicaid, the Children’s Health Insurance Program, and the Health Insurance Marketplace. CMS created a five-star rating system to rank nursing homes and those rankings can be found on the CMS compare website.
The nursing home has achieved other five-star rankings in recent years.
Estes has been on the job only since Jan. 11 but in that time has recognized that the staff at the nursing home is like a big family.
“I was told that the staff of Cleburne County nursing home is a family. As the administrator, I have the privilege of seeing the family cohesiveness express itself as care and love for our residents. And that’s what is so special about our facility, our dedication to listening to our residents and their family members to maintain our focus on resident centered care. That is what we strive for every day,” he wrote.
According to Estes, the staff and residents recently received their second COVID vaccination.
“Many of our residents and employees were excited to get their first dose of the vaccination on January 6. Some of the residents and employees received their second dose on January 27. We have noticed increased participation in vaccination and are hopeful that it will limit the spread of COVID. We want our residents to be safely reunited with their families and visitors as soon as possible,” wrote Estes.
Estes wrote that “surveillance testing” was done on residents on Tuesday and no new COVID cases were detected.
“We still have a small COVID unit but we are happy to see a decline in our infection rate,” Estes wrote.
Nevertheless, due to the pandemic, residents are not yet able to enjoy in-person visits with family and relatives.
“Unfortunately at this time, restrictions by the Federal and State government prohibit routine, in-person visitation. However, exceptions are made for extreme situations, such as end-of-life visits. We keep our residents in touch with their family by using phone calls, video-chats, e-mails, and window visits. These are extremely important in keeping our residents engaged,” he wrote.