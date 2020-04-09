Nursing home employees learn they are appreciated

HEFLIN — A chorus of honking horns from a parade of vehicles greeted the employees of the Cleburne County Nursing Home as they stood outside the facility Thursday morning.
The caravan of cars — which had a police escort — held employees from the Heflin Piggly Wiggly who brought with them prayers, balloons and a large banner which read Heroes At Work.
Denise White, who co-owns the grocery story with her husband, Danny, stood safely distanced with him and with Piggly Wiggly employees and nursing home employees while prayers were said and thanks were given. A balloon release added to the tearful joy of the occasion.
White said the blue and purple balloons were a symbolic gesture to comfort the nursing home staff as they struggle during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“These balloons are prayers going up for y'all every single day, we love y’all, we’re here for y’all,” White said as she choked back tears.
The nursing home implemented a no-visitor policy last month for the residents during the course of the pandemic. https://www.annistonstar.com/news/coronavirus/visitor-restrictions-instituted-at-cleburne-nursing-home/article_81b7d49a-63e4-11ea-addd-47cf2c82b0cb.html
White told the nursing home staff that she knows their jobs are not easy and they needed to be recognized for their work.
“Y’all are our unsung heroes and we just wanted to tell you that we love y’all and we appreciate everything you are doing here, just keep up the good work,” White said.
Nursing home administrator Tony Culberson said there are no cases of the coronavirus at the nursing home, but a resident was tested in the last week and the results came back negative.
Culberson was very appreciative of the banner and the public display of support from the employees of the grocery store.
“I think it’s wonderful and it’s a gesture to let the staff know that they are being noticed and what they are doing is tremendously important,” said Culberson. “It’s hard to keep coming to work under such times but my staff has done so 100 percent, I’m so proud.”
Catricia Foster, a therapy aid at the nursing home, said the goodwill gesture toward the employees meant a lot.
“It’s very heartfelt, heartwarming and very appreciated to know that we are in people’s prayers,” Foster said.
White said she got the idea to recognize the employees of the nursing home from a deep-seated love for the facility.
“Being a past employee here I have so many friends and family that work here and family that lives here now and these employees are truly our unsung heroes,” said White.
After the balloon release and prayers, Danny and Denise White and others affixed the banner to the metal poles in front of the nursing home.