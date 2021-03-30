Nocturnal egg hunt back on Heflin’s social calendar

HEFLIN — The Easter bunny will greet Easter egg hunters at the annual Heflin Parks and Recreation flashlight Easter egg hunt this Friday night.
Last year the festive nocturnal egg hunt was canceled due to COVID-19, but as the grip of the pandemic seems to lessen, more and more civic events are returning to the calendar.
Last year the 10,000 eggs that were ready to be snatched up by flashlight-carrying tots were instead given out to children at feeding locations that the Cleburne County school system used during the pandemic.
This year’s event will begin at 8 p.m. at the Heflin PARD football field at the corner of Evans and Blake Street. Jon Swafford, Heflin PARD director, said the egg hunt attracts folks from all over. In years past more than 300 kids showed up to seek the multicolored candy-filled eggs.
“We look forward to getting back to some kind of normalcy, bring your flashlight and Easter basket and join us as we hunt for over 12,000 candy eggs,” Swafford said.