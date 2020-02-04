No raise coming for Heflin City Council

HEFLIN — The Heflin City Council and mayor will not be receiving a raise anytime soon.
During a work session Tuesday night council members unanimously agreed that giving themselves a raise in light of recent financial trouble would not be appropriate.
Kim Stone, Heflin’s city clerk, said that any possible raise would only affect the next mayor and council’s four-year-term but the decision to craft a raise had to be passed this month.
Mayor Rudy Rooks was not present at the meeting but filling his shoes Tuesday night was Councilman Travis Crowe.
“We couldn’t give our employees a raise, I don’t think we should take anything if we can’t give our employees a raise,” Crowe said.
During last year’s budget planning there were no raises for city employees due to financial stress the city was experiencing. Late in the year the city had to borrow $200,000 to remain in the black due to unforeseen circumstances — that loan has since been paid back, Rooks said in a previous meeting.
Although a formal vote was not taken, every council member was against the measure including Councilman Clint “Shag” Austin.
“It wouldn't be right for us to come in here and say, ‘we need more.’ Leave it like it is,” Austin said.
The council also discussed making a portion of Coleman Street a one-way thoroughfare. Last year efforts to close part of the road failed.
A. J. Benefield, Heflin’s police chief, was against any modifications to the present two-way street.
Benefield said that any vehicle accidents that happened where the one-way ended and the two-way section began would be hard to find who was at fault.
“You’d have a mess on your hands,” Benefield said.
Willis Vaughn, a Heflin resident who lives on Blake Street and complained about noisy vehicles at last week’s council meeting, was in attendance and thanked Benefield and the police department for helping squelch the raucous activity.
“They’re doing a good job, they really are,” said Vaughn.
Tracy Lovvorn, another resident in the same area was complimentary of the police department’s increased patrols in the area.
“I can definitely tell it’s calmed down, I definitely appreciate the response,” said Lovvorn.
Benefield said it was a team effort where everyone worked together to reduce the noise on Blake Street.