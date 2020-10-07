Newell man indicted in Cleburne County sex case

A Cleburne County grand jury indicted a Newell man last month with abusing a child younger than 12.
The grand jury indicted the 50-year-old man on two counts of sexual abuse of a child younger than 12 and one count of second-degree assault.
The man’s indictments allege he subjected a young girl to sexual contact and choked her on March 20.
Cleburne County sheriff’s deputies initially arrested the man in April.
He was booked into the Cleburne County Jail. His bond was initially set at $75,000, but a judge lowered his bond to $10,000 and he was released on recognizance, according to court documents.
An attempt Wednesday to reach the man’s attorney, William Hamlin, for additional comment was unsuccessful.
The Star typically withholds the identities of those charged with sex crimes until they are convicted or plead guilty, as the stigma that can accompany such charges can linger even if the charges are dropped or the suspect is exonerated. The Star does not name victims of sex crimes.
Sexual abuse of a child younger than 12 is a Class B felony, punishable by up to two decades in prison and up to a $30,000 fine upon conviction.
Second-degree assault is a Class C felony, which can result in up to a decade in prison and a maximum fine of $15,000.