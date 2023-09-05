Music itself attracts some to Shoal Creek

EDWARDSVILLE — On Monday, the annual Sacred Harp singing at the Shoal Creek Baptist Church inspired Abigail Cannon, 28.
She had made the trek to the remote grounds of the church to learn more about the type of music she hopes to study within a couple of years. Cannon is pursuing an undergraduate degree in music arts at the Dahlonega campus of the University of North Georgia. Afterward, she wants to obtain a master’s degree in ethnomusicology, a study that focuses on the connection between the culture of a certain set of people and their music.
Studying Sacred Harp music is perfect to capture Cannon’s interest. It originated around the 1770s and formed from folk music of the English, Irish, Scottish and Welsh people with elements of medieval and baroque European Church music.
In America, the music was practiced first in the New England area but was brought southward where it was embraced around the mid-1800s as the country’s population began to settle. Today, many states throughout the nation and some places in Europe have pockets of groups who sing and seek to preserve the tradition.
Sacred Harp singers learn to read music by the shape of four notes — fa, so, la and mi — and then sing, a cappella, the melodies of hymns with messages that reflect many Europeans’ spiritual values. Southerners took to preserving and sharing the biblical scriptures as they related to the Trinity, human relationships and behavior.
Cannon’s interests stem from her music abilities (she is a singer and mandolin player) and her faith and native home. She is from Cumming, Ga., and has made faith in God a part of her life since childhood.
“When Christians can come together and praise God on a regular basis,” she said, “it fills my spirit with energy and makes me happy.”
Currently in Dahlonega, Cannon practices the Sacred Harp style of music each Tuesday evening with more than a dozen community members.
The practice of singing Sacred Harp music is important to many others, especially the descendants of people who were members of the Shoal Creek church. The tradition of praising God on Labor Day is about 104 years old, according to a brief discussion that occurred near the end of the singing on Monday.
Oxford’s Ruth McCarty, a member of the AlaBenton Genealogical Society and a retired teacher in Oxford schools, descended from several original pioneer families who attended the Shoal Creek church, names such as Johnson, Roach, Hogan and Holley. She is on the board of the Shoal Creek Baptist Church Preservation Society.
“My great-great grandmother’s name is in the minutes of one of the earliest church records,” McCarty said. “She was Rhoda Cynthia Avery Johnson.”
She led the discussion during the singing and thanked the 65 or so attendees who came, and those who dropped in for a while.
“This crowd is the most we’ve had since COVID,” McCarty later said. “We canceled one back then, and we had only a few people come in the second year of Covid.”
As a member of the board, she meets with the other board members once a year to help clean the building for the singing. Members clear the nearby cemetery of weeds and check on the physical status of the building, which is expensive to maintain.
One member made a plea for donations to help maintain the church that was started during the late 1830s or early 1840s and rebuilt a couple of times. The current church building was erected in 1895. Within the last few years, the floor’s deteriorated boards were replaced, and a cable was installed to prevent the front and back walls from falling outward.
“Some people come here and have no respect for this place,” said a speaker.
He pointed out three holes in the ceiling where someone with a shotgun had fired through the roof.
Chris and Melissa Moon of Bowdon, Ga., both in their mid-40s, happened to be hiking on Monday and came across the gathering. They stood outside the church building and listend to the odd harmonies and strong beats of Sacred Harp music.
“I love this music,” Melissa said. “I love all kinds of music, especially religious music.”
Chris, who grew up in Carrollton, had not been to Shoal Creek church since he was a child attending family reunions and worship services.
“I just went ’cause Momma, Daddy and my grandparents went,” he said, “and I liked playing outside with other kids.”
Also listening outside were Martha and Jim Coffey, a couple in their mid-60s who live nearby.
“This music is interesting and different,” Martha said. “I enjoy hearing it, and the people who sing it really enjoy it.”
Jim said he had attended as a boy and remembers the building having a dirt floor.
“It also had a different roof,” he said, “one of those with wooden shingles.”
Mark Triplett of Heflin had come and brought his father, Donald, who sat inside singing.
“Young people can learn a lot here,” Triplett said, “and this is a good way for people in this community to come and be together. This singing creates a good environment.”
At noon, the singers exited the building and enjoyed a potluck lunch under a pavilion. There, some discussed more than old-time music. Bill DuPre talked about his roast, meat from a wild hog, and his fried fritters that disappeared quickly. Other cooks shared their fried okra and fried green tomatoes, two more Southern delicacies from the old days. Then, there were the cakes and a banana pudding.
“We are looking for a new generation of the descendants of the original pioneer settlers,” McCarty said.
For those wanting to donate, take part on the board or know more about the church, visit www.shoalcreekchurch.net.