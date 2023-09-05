 Skip to main content
Music itself attracts some to Shoal Creek

Labor Day tradition of Sacred Harp singing continues at rural church

Sacred Harp One

Members of the congregation who attend the annual Sacred Harp singing take turns leading the music.

 Sherry Kughn / The Anniston Star

EDWARDSVILLE On Monday, the annual Sacred Harp singing at the Shoal Creek Baptist Church inspired Abigail Cannon, 28.  

She had made the trek to the remote grounds of the church to learn more about the type of music she hopes to study within a couple of years. Cannon is pursuing an undergraduate degree in music arts at the Dahlonega campus of the University of North Georgia. Afterward, she wants to obtain a master’s degree in ethnomusicology, a study that focuses on the connection between the culture of a certain set of people and their music.

Shoal Creek Two

The Shoal Creek Baptist Church, built in 1895, is the site of the annual Labor Day singing. This year, dozens of singers and guests attended the event that features Sacred Harp music.

