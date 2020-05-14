Muscadine man charged with meth trafficking

A Muscadine man remained in jail Thursday after he allegedly dealt methamphetamine about three years ago.
Cleburne County sheriff’s deputies charged Adam Richard Bowling, 37, on May 8 with trafficking meth, obstruction of justice, possession of a controlled substance and two misdemeanors.
According to court documents, Bowling was found with 28 grams or more of meth, alprazolam, plastic bags and a glass pipe on March 1, 2017, at an address in the 1400 block of Cleburne County Road 642 in Muscadine.
Bowling also reportedly used false information to identify himself that day to avoid prosecution.
An attempt to reach deputies for more information was unsuccessful.
Bowling was booked into the Cleburne County Jail with bond set at about $1.04 million. His preliminary hearing is set for June 8.
Trafficking meth is a Class A felony. If convicted, Bowling could face a life sentence in prison and owe up to a $60,000 fine.