Motorcyclists are being invited to ride in the first Pinhoti Trail Riders Motorcycle Fundraiser this coming Saturday to raise funds for the Pinhoti Trail and Heflin Spur trail.
Caldwell Masonic Lodge No. 502 in Heflin is hosting the 100-mile ride. It will begin at Cahulga Creek Park and will snake through Tallapoosa, Ga., Cave Spring, Ga., Piedmont and White Plains according to one of the organizers, Adam Dasinger. The route will end at Southern Brew Trading Company in Heflin where lunch will be available.
Dasinger said that half the proceeds from the ride will fund the promotion and maintenance of the Pinhoti Trail and the Heflin Spur, the other half will go to the Masonic Lodge.
Dasinger hopes to form a committee of local stakeholders to decide how the money could be spent.
Dasinger, principal of Pleasant Grove Elementary in Hollis, was instrumental in getting the Heflin Spur trail recognized by the U.S. Forest Service last year.
“What could we do to promote the trail and the spur, I’ve got some ideas but I want to wait and see what they say,” Dasinger said.
Dasinger said stickers, advertising, signage and shovels could be purchased to benefit the trails.
Dasinger hopes the motorcycle ride could become a annual funding source to help with the upkeep of the trails.