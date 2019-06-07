MICAVILLE — Micaville Ridge Cafe is open once again after being closed since March and for many of its longtime customers, it’s not a moment too soon. The meat-and-two diner has changed hands over time, but for more than 40 years it’s been a consistent gathering spot for the isolated crossroads community a stone’s throw from the Randolph County line.
Owner Lucy Bachus, 67, who also operates an ice cream trailer in nearby Hollis, opened the cafe last November to serve as a central preparation point for the food in the trailer — a legal requirement for having a mobile food operation under state law. Bachus opened the cafe during the winter months when the demand for ice cream is at its lowest and then closed the cafe during the spring and summer to concentrate on selling ice cream and catering events.
The people of Micaville did not agree. They liked the cafe’.
“They’re about to run me out of Cleburne County if I didn’t open it back up,” Bachus said referring to the cafe.
“I had so many disappointed people that were so disappointed because I closed it up, because I opened my ice cream back up in the spring,” said Bachus.
The cafe is open only on Friday and Saturday because of the demands of her other business, but Bachus said she loves serving the community.
“I love it, the community is absolutely awesome, I have some of the best customers, they come here and everybody knows everybody, they have a wonderful meal,” said Bachus.
Bachus said that when her customers have to wait to be seated they don’t mind because they're “socializing with the neighbors and people they haven't seen in years. It’s awesome.”
The restaurant in the 1990s was known for serving fried chitlins, according to Bachus, but she’s not a fan — she worked at another restaurant in Randolph County where they were served.
“We washed chitlins for three days and I had a chitlin supper and I said, ‘never again, we’re not doing this again,’” said Bachus.
Micaville Ridge Cafe’ is near and dear to one former owner, Jenny Rollins Merrill, who originally worked at the restaurant for her uncle and said the chitlin suppers “were our biggest night.”
“I met my husband while waitressing there and then later on, we married, we had children,” Merrill said.
Years later Merrill and her husband, Andy, were riding through Micaville and the cafe caught their eye.
“I looked across at the cafe and it was closed and I said, ‘You know, that’s where we got our start’, and I said, ‘Wouldn't it be neat if we could open that restaurant, you’ve always wanted a restaurant,’” said Merrill.
Merrill and her husband ran the business from November 2009 until July 2010. She closed the business because her husband was diagnosed with terminal cancer and did not have the time to run the business; he died in December of 2010.
“It was always a dream of his to own a restaurant, that’s another reason it’s so special to me,” Merrill said.
On Friday afternoon Bachus was busy cooking chicken fingers and hamburgers as the lunchtime crowd filed in.
Bachus came out of the kitchen to talk to customers over the hum of a window-unit air conditioner and country music coming from a radio on a wooden shelf.
One of those customers, Howard Johnson, 47, said he’s lived in Micaville all his life. He sat at one of the tables where, underneath a thick plexiglass covering, were samples of mica — a mineral which used to be mined in Micaville.
“There’s nothing here but this, what you see is what you get,” Johnson said.
Across the street from the cafe is a shuttered cluster of businesses including Micaville Grocery which was forced to close in the early 1990s due to new federal underground gas tank regulations. According to published reports the owner, Naomi Mays — or the gas distributing company — could not afford to replace the aging tanks with new ones. A large and iconic orange and blue “76” gas sign still stands at the old store.
“That store across the street, I used to go over there and get my dip, get my Skoal,” Johnson said.
The cafe is located in extreme southern Cleburne County at the intersection of County Road 10 and County Road 19. It’s open on Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. offering Southern entrees including fried catfish, shrimp, hamburger steak, salads and sandwiches.