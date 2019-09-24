HEFLIN — In a statement released Tuesday night concerning the recent resignation of city clerk Shane Smith, Heflin Mayor Rudy Rooks said the city has not incurred any financial losses. This was determined after a review of the city’s “policy and procedures,” the mayor’s statement said.
The release of the document came after the mayor, the entire City Council, the city’s auditor and city attorney Patrick Casey met in executive session Tuesday for an hour and 45 minutes to discuss, Casey said, “pending threatening litigation.”
The mayor’s statement, released on the City of Heflin stationery, recapped the events of last week. Smith resigned Sept. 17.
“I accepted his resignation while he goes through personal and family matters,” the mayor wrote, referring to Smith. “He has been a tremendous asset to this City and its programs and his leadership and input will be missed. I would refer any additional inquiries to his motivation and reasons for resigning to him.”
Contacted for comment Tuesday night, Smith wanted to know what the mayor’s statement was and was provided a copy via electronic means. Later Smith said, “I do not have a statement.”
According to Rooks’ statement, he will not comment until the completion of a full and complete review by “legal authorities and auditors,” which is underway.
“Anytime a person of authority resigns abruptly I believe it to be wise to have a review of all property and funds controlled or administered by that person and other personnel. It does appear that internal control procedures were not followed and I have asked for an updated audit by our Certified Public Accounting firm to ensure transparency and reliability of our reports and funds.”
He concluded his statement: “After an expanded review of policy and procedures I can confirm that the city did not incur any losses.”
The council voted unanimously to make Kim Stone, assistant city clerk, the interim city clerk until a replacement can be hired. The resolution stipulates that Stone has the right to return to her previous position if a new city clerk is hired.
The council also voted to postpone voting on its fiscal year 2020 budget because the document has not been prepared yet, according to the resolution. The resolution, which Stone read, states that the City Council will have to provide operating expenses to fund the city until a budget is adopted.
Councilman Shannon Roberts made a motion that any subsequent hiring of city employees to backfill any positions in the city must come before the City Council for consideration.
Roberts said his motion can narrow the city’s payroll by attrition. Roberts’ motion passed unanimously.