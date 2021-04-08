Man rescued after falling from cliff at Cheaha State Park

First responders rescued an injured man this morning after he reportedly fell off of Pulpit Rock at Cheaha State Park.
Tracy Lambert, director of Cleburne County Emergency Medical Services, said first responders were called to the park around 11 a.m. after park rangers had found the man.
“It was a good ways down,” he said. “It was probably 100 feet.”
State troopers and the Clay County Rescue Squad extracted the man using the troopers’ helicopter, and he was en route to a hospital.
Lambert said he didn’t know the extent of the man’s injuries, but he was “conscious and talking.”
The man had apparently gone on a hike the day before, Lambert said, and had been reported missing.
Because the weather is getting warmer, Lambert said, more people will begin frequenting Cheaha’s hiking trails. He urged those hikers to be cautious when walking on the trails.
An attempt Thursday to reach Cheaha State Park representatives was unsuccessful.
This report will be updated as new details emerge.