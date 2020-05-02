Man dead after shooting Saturday in Heflin

A man was shot and killed early Saturday morning in Heflin during an apparent domestic dispute.
Cleburne County Coroner Adam Downs said a 28-year-old male was pronounced dead with a gunshot wound to his chest at a residence on Gaither Street. Downs declined to name the deceased but did say there was a domestic dispute which led to the shooting.
Heflin Police Chief A. J. Benefield said details of the shooting will be released Monday morning.
Cleburne County E911 dispatched Cleburne EMS to the address at 2:32 a.m., telling the EMS via the Cleburne public safety channel it had received a call from a resident who told them his friend came into his home and he shot him and “he believes he is now deceased in the living room.”