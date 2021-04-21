Man charged with meth trafficking in Delta

Authorities charged a Delta man Wednesday morning after he was allegedly found with several dozen grams of methamphetamine.
Agents with the Calhoun-Cleburne Major Crimes Unit charged Jose Manuel Puentes Garcia, 43, with trafficking methamphetamine.
According to court documents, agents found him with 44 grams of meth at his home in the 300 block of Cleburne 81.
Capt. Allen George, who heads the Major Crimes Unit, said authorities searched his home around 6 a.m. and arrested him there. Authorities had been investigating Puentes for a while, George said.
Puentes was booked into the Cleburne County Jail, where he remained Wednesday afternoon, with bond set at $1 million.
Trafficking meth is a Class A felony. If convicted, Puentes could face a life sentence in prison and owe up to a $60,000 fine.