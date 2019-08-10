A man suspected in an Oxford car theft was arrested Friday night in Heflin after leading police on chase through two counties, police say.
Gregory Lee Brown, 32, of Vinemont faces charges of receiving stolen property, resisting arrest and several traffic violations after a chase that began in Oxford around 9:10 p.m. Friday, according to Oxford police Capt. L.G. Owens.
Owens said an Oxford officer attempted to pull over a black Honda CRV at the intersection of Alabama 21 and U.S. 78, because it matched the description of a car that had been reported stolen in Oxford on Aug. 5.
The Honda didn’t stop for police, Owens said. The driver headed east on U.S. 78 into Cleburne County. Cleburne County sheriff’s deputies joined the chase, Owens said, but eventually lost sight of the car.
Heflin police Chief A.J. Benefield said he got a call about 9:20 p.m. from Oxford police seeking help with the chase.
Benefield sent two police cars to wait at the intersection of U.S. 78 and Alabama 281. A CRV soon passed them and turned on to Bonner Lake Road, Benefield said.
“That’s a dead end road,” Benefield said. “He was traveling on it at a high rate of speed.”
Police say Brown drove the car into a field near a wooded area, exited the car and fled into the woods. Oxford police, Heflin police and Cleburne County deputies organized a search using a dog. Owens said the officers found Brown hiding in a ditch and arrested him at about 10:30 p.m.
Oxford police Chief Bill Partridge around midnight Friday released a grainy, night-vision photo of police leading a man in handcuffs out of a forest, in a social media post about the chase.
Receiving stolen property is a class B felony, punishable by two to 20 years in prison.