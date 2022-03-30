Major seizure of pot follows car chase off I-20

Cleburne County officials made the biggest drug bust in Cleburne County Sheriff’s Department history Monday after a police chase led to the discovery of more than 200 pounds of marijuana, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.
Approximately 12:20 p.m., investigators with the Cleburne County Sheriff’s department attempted a traffic stop of a Dodge Caravan after it was seen “traveling at speeds in excess of 100 mph,” on Interstate 20 around the 198 mile marker, a press release stated.
The driver and his vehicle took off once the officer got out of his patrol car, prompting a chase along several county roads before officers deployed a spike strip that popped one of the vehicle’s tires and brought it to a stop on county road 13, Investigator Patrick Nolen told The Star on Tuesday.
Once the vehicle was stopped, Deshaun Jamyes-Sir Cunningham, 22, was taken into custody by the sheriff’s office with the help of Heflin Police Department and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, according to the release.
At that time, the vehicle was searched and an enormous amount of marijuana was found, weighing an estimated 240 pounds — the largest drug seizure in the history of the Cleburne County Sheriff's Department, Cleburne County Chief Deputy Jon Daniel said “to his knowledge.”
“Teamwork within our local law enforcement agencies in the county has proven that we can accomplish great things,” Cleburne County Sheriff Dennis Green stated in the release. “This subject placed many lives in danger, and we are very thankful that no one was hurt during this incident.”
Nolen said Cunningham was the sole occupant of the vehicle.
Cunningham is currently being held on bond in the Cleburne County Jail on charges of attempting to elude law enforcement, trafficking marijuana, reckless endangerment, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
In the release, Daniel thanked the various agencies that aided in the endeavor, stating, “We are very proud of the ability to work well with other law enforcement agencies to ensure Cleburne County is a safe place to live.”
“Everybody knows that the sheriff’s office is a small department — same way with Heflin — and it kind of takes both working together to accomplish goals sometimes,” Daniel said. “I’m very proud that we done it without any injuries — citizens, officers, and even the suspect — he was free of injuries also.”
Nolen said the initial stop was mainly focused on the issue of safety and the traffic violation.
“Once the sheriff’s office pursued the vehicle, then it came to a point that our biggest concern is the safety of our citizens and the other drivers on the road,” Nolen said.
Nolen said he was thankful and that the other agencies in conjunction with the sheriff’s department played a vital role in getting the pursuit stopped without anyone getting hurt.
“Ultimately, our job, we’re out here to help folks and to prevent something like this from happening,” Nolen said. “And I just want to commend everybody that was involved as well because it was done very safely and nobody got hurt. It was a good outcome.”