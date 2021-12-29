Love’s cuts the ribbon on a business boost for Heflin

HEFLIN — About 75 people gathered Tuesday morning to show their support for Heflin’s newest business — Love’s Travel Stop — during its much-anticipated ribbon cutting. Located along Interstate 20 at exit 205, the Love’s complex has been officially open for the last two weeks, offering motorists and long haul truckers a plethora of amenities.
The business broke ground just 16 months ago in a weedy vacant lot adjacent to the interstate, said Heflin Mayor Robby Brown.
“They got on the ball, they did good,” the mayor said.
Before state and local officials, stakeholders, various board members and others cut the ribbon in front of the building, the group was ferried inside the new Bojangles restaurant to listen to a few speeches. The restaurant is part of the travel stop and will open next month.
First to speak was Brown, who credited State Sen. Randy Price, R-Oplelika for the business to locate in Heflin at Exit 205.
“The Love family chose Heflin for their new location and we’re really grateful for that. I understand that they had a little bug in their ear, they had someone nudging them along, kinda telling them that 205 is where they needed to be, that someone was Senator Randy Price, and for that we’re thankful,” the mayor said.
Brown also credited State Rep. Ginny Shaver, R-Leesburg.
“They’ve been right there in the ditches with me, they’ve been fighting with me and Rodney with the town of Ranburne and helping us to grow,” Brown said.
When Price spoke he told the story of how he encountered a Love’s representative at a Love’s ribbon-cutting in Smiths Stations several years ago. After the ribbons were cut Price said he walked off and talked to him in private.
“Don’t you need another Love’s on I-20 near the Georgia line but in Heflin, Alabama?” Price said, “He kinda grinned and said, ‘You know what, we have been thinking about that area.’”
After that, Price said, he got in contact with city officials in Heflin including Tanya Maloney, who was Heflin’s economic developer at the time.
Shaver, who was at the groundbreaking last year, said bringing in economic development is what public officials are supposed to do.
“Today is such a great day. Anytime that we can have a ribbon-cutting on a new business that brings jobs and economic development to our area is a great day and that’s why we do what we do,” Shaver said.
“‘205’ is not just an area code in Alabama, it’s a destination,” Shaver said, referring to the area’s former telephone identifier, as she talked about business growth in Cleburne County.
Love’s general manager Bruce Wilson also spoke and painted a portrait of a company that gives back to the community along with the economic success the business has had since opening two weeks ago.
“We’re glad to be here in Heflin … at this time we’ve already hired 62 employees and we’re looking for another 25 more employees for the restaurant and the truck shop,” Wilson said.
Wilson said that so far the business has sold $110,000 from the travel stop’s store, 140,000 gallons of diesel fuel and 60,000 gallons of gas.
“I think it’s going to be a really good location so we’re glad to be in Heflin, we’re glad to be a part of the community, we want to be here for the community,” he said.
Wilson then gave a donation to a local faith-based nonprofit, HEARTS, for $2,000 to much applause from everyone in attendance.
“We’re here to stay,” Wilson said.
After the ribbon was cut, longtime Heflin City Councilman Clint “Shag” Austin talked about Love’s and the industrial park where he used to hunt for bobcats years ago. Austin said he lives just across the interstate from the business.
“This place right here is just a small city — they turned the lights on the other night and I was at home and it looked like a small city. They had the store lit up, the parking lot lit up, the pumps lit up like a small city, it’s great. It’s a sign of progress, and we need it, it will mean more tax dollars that we can use for different things, especially our potholes,” Austin said.
Tammy Perry, Heflin’s economic developer, was optimistic about the business's future and the nearby industrial park.
“This is exciting, to know how it all trickles down, and all the people that are here, to see the results, and to see this nice new store and all the traffic that’s already coming through, it’s very exciting,” Perry said.