HEFLIN — Heflin K9 police officer Danny Turner received the Lifesaver Award from police Chief A.J. Benefield during the Heflin City Council meeting Tuesday night.
On Sept. 19 Turner responded to an horrific accident on Interstate 20 in Heflin where a United Parcel Service 18-wheeler truck crashed into two ALDOT trucks, killing the UPS driver and causing a fire.
Turner pulled Randy Character, 63, from one of the ALDOT trucks before it was engulfed in flames.
Benefield presented the Lifesaving Award to Turner and read from the official letter attached to the plaque: “An Alabama D.O.T. worker who had been seriously injured was inside the truck screaming in pain. Officer Turner began telling the injured D.O.T. worker, ‘Hey buddy, I know you are hurting but we have got to get you out of this truck because it’s on fire!’” Benefield said.
“There is no doubt that if Officer Turner had not gotten the injured D.O.T. worker out of the truck that was on fire, we may have had another fatality at this already deadly wreck scene,” said Benefield, quoting from the letter.
After Benefield gave the award to Turner, Character himself was in attendance and thanked Turner for saving his life that day.
Turner was moved to tears from the exchange.
Turner said that when he went to the hospital to see Character he told him he has a new friend from here on out to which Character said, “No, we’re family.”
After the meeting Character said he can’t remember anything that happened in connection with the accident that day.
“I remember us starting a shift and three weeks later I woke up in the hospital,” Character said.
Character, who was wearing a neck brace, was complimentary of Turner.
“I think he’s extraordinary. He went above and beyond. He could have left my butt in there and let me burn but he didn’t, he drug me out and we’re family from now on, he’s part of my family,” said Character.
Turner said it’s always good to be recognized.
“We don’t do it for the recognition but it is good for somebody to give you a pat on the back,” Turner said.
“We went through a horrible thing together,” said Turner.
The events of the day were still vivid in Turner’s mind.
“I saw a lot of chaos and carnage and destruction. The whole side of the interstate was blocked,” said Turner.
“There was a fully engulfed fire already and two ALDOT trucks were on either side of the road and I came over the median,” said Turner.
Turner said he heard some people near the crash yelling, “He’s trapped, he’s trapped,” calling the police officer by name.
Turner said he could not see into the truck and had to cut through the deployed airbags to reach Character but the fire was getting closer.
“He had an altered mental status. He didn’t even know what happened. He was like, ‘what’s going on?’ and then trying to explain to him, ‘Hey, we’ve got to go,’” said Turner.
The fire was getting closer as Turner pulled Character from the burning truck.
Turner said the path he used to get to the ALDOT truck was on fire.
“My escape route, the way I just came, was on fire. It made it extra hard because we had to go up the hill instead of down the hill,” Turner said.
Turner said he got help to get Character away from harm’s way.
“I felt like the fire was chasing me, I mean every time you turned around the fire was right on your heels,” said Turner.
Heflin Mayor Rudy Rooks said he saw a bodycam video of the rescue that was made by Turner.
“He risked his life. He put his life on hold to go in and remove this guy,” said Rooks.
In other business the council unanimously approved a fiscal 2020 budget which had been delayed.
Rooks said the new budget has a surplus of more than $5,000. Rooks said the new budget, which is balanced, unlike previous versions, includes repaying $200,000 the city had to borrow last month to pay its debt service and capital expenses.
“It makes me feel great, it really does, our city is in good shape,” Rooks said after the meeting.
Rooks said some unplanned things happened during the year which resulted in a budgeting shortfall.
Upcoming events and meetings:
— Oct. 26 Boo-tique Trick or Treat: This is an all-day event where participating merchants will be offering 15 percent off purchases. There will be a Halloween town movie at the city’s amphitheater at 6 p.m.
— Nov. 4 at 6:30: Pilot Club’s International Students banquet at Heritage Baptist Church.