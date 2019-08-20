HEFLIN — When Cleburne County High School hosts Weaver Friday night, not only will the Tigers have a new head football coach, the players will also have fresh layer of sod to tackle, pass, block and kick on.
On Monday a crew from River Regions Sports Fields, a contractor that specializes in athletic field construction, was busy removing the top layer of the playing surface, which had become a safety hazard, according to Principal Jeffrey Bryant.
Bryant said that last year after football season the field had drainage problems which made the surface of the field uneven, with dips and low spots. A large part of the field is being restored.
Asked the cost of the project, Bryant said he did not know. Chad Young, Cleburne County Schools superintendent, said each school system in the county is allocated money to spend for things like the field restoration. Young said he did not have a figure for the project.
The resurfaced football field will be ready for gridiron action Friday night because the sod the contractor is laying down is “lay-and-play sod,” according to Bryant.
Bryant said the contractor also provides field restoration and grading for the Atlanta Braves and Auburn University.