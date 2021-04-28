Leadership group raises money for Parton library for children

HEFLIN — Thanks to the fundraising efforts of the Leadership Cleburne County class of 2020-21, more than 280 children in Cleburne County will receive books each month free of charge through the Dolly Parton Imagination Library.
The leadership class — a joint effort of the Cleburne County Extension Office and the Cleburne County Chamber of Commerce — raised more than $8,500, which exceeded its goal of $7,500 to go toward funding the book distribution program.
The class celebrated its achievement last Friday night at the newly renovated Lucile L. Morgan Public Library with music, food and good times.
According to class member Jacki Lowery, community development specialist senior with Alabama Power Company, the leadership class chose the imagination library as its class project.
Lowery said that the money raised will go to the United Way of East Central Alabama, which will run the program in Cleburne County. Lowery said that each child will receive a book each month from birth to the age of five.
Lowery, along with her fellow classmates, sponsors and well-wishers, were pleased that the goal was exceeded for the book program.
“It’s exciting, it just shows how much a community like this really values collaboration and supporting their youth,” Lowery said.
Shannon Jenkins, president and CEO of United Way of East Central Alabama, said the Imagination Library is the brainchild of Dolly Parton.
“United Way is actually the champion of Imagination Library in Calhoun County, so it’s an exciting time tonight because we are getting in the ground level to expand the program into Cleburne County,” Jenkins said.
“Every county has to have a champion for the program, and we have a partnership with the Dollywood Foundation, and the Dollywood Foundation actually chooses the books, they process the books and mail the books out to the homes of children,” Jenkins said.
“We actually pay $30 annually per child that’s signed up for the program, but that $30 actually gets the child and their family 12 high-quality books a year mailed every month to their door from birth to the age of five,” he said.
The evening also was a time to celebrate the improvements done to the library itself, according to Stacy Littleton, library director.
“We got a whole new patio, we have new things going on inside the library, we’re updating light fixtures to LEDs, we’re painting, we’ve got new windows, we’ve got a new parking area and also a renovated bathroom in the back,” said Littleton.
The patio was completed with donations including a donation of labor, materials and equipment from Robby Brown Construction to begin the patio, according to Littleton. Phil Webb with Webb Concrete in Heflin donated the concrete and the railing was completed with discretionary funds from Cleburne County Commissioner Emmett Owen.
The windows were funded from a grant from the Coosa Valley RC&D, while leftover money will replace the ceiling tiles in the library according to Littleton. Two other donors will make it possible to convert the lighting in the library to LEDs.
Littleton said all the improvements, along with the new windows, will make the library a much better place.
“I love it, I love being able to see out and it not feel like a cave in here, it’s just brighter, it’s just a nice place to work and to meet all the friendly faces that come in,” Littleton said.
Brown, who is also the city’s mayor and a Leadership Cleburne County class member, was taking in the evening under the stars chatting with friends on the new patio and was proud that the leadership class met its goal to fund the book program.
“I think it’s a great event, it’s going to touch a lot of lives, it’s going to touch a lot of kids’ lives. My daughter spent a lot of time here in the summer reading program, it’s just good to be a part of an event like this,” the mayor said.