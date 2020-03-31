Late fall opening likely for bridge completion

HEFLIN — Work continued Tuesday afternoon on the new bridge which will span the Tallapoosa River on Cleburne County Road 18.
Towering cranes were positioned on either side of the river as workers constructed the foundation of the bridge, which will replace a rusting one-lane truss bridge that dates back to 1948.
Lee Estes, Cleburne County engineer, said that the bridge, a $2.6 million project, is about 20 percent completed.
The new bridge will be a concrete two-lane bridge that should be open by October or November according to Estes.
“It’s a moving target,” he said, regarding the completion date.
Estes also said that the road department has been replacing the old decking on a bridge on County Road 60 which spans the Tallapoosa River. He said that bridge should be open for the public by this Friday.
Another bridge slated for replacement is on County Road 50 which spans Muscadine Creek. Estes said that the bridge will be closed in about a month and will be under construction for about five months.
Estes said that road crews are busy this week doing striping and guardrail work on County Road 24 near Abel.