HEFLIN — About 15 Randolph County line dancers kept perfect time as a band known as Lard Bucket — a local favorite — played a somewhat improvised rendition of “Folsom Prison Blues” to about 100 people Thursday night at the Heflin Amphitheater.
Featuring Cleburne County Probate Judge Ryan Robertson on piano and lead vocals, Lard Bucket entertained the crowd during the second of four June Jams on Main the city is hosting every Thursday night this month.
Cherry Ward, the leader of the Randolph County line dancers, was grateful to be in Heflin for the concert.
“Yes, sir, we heard that Lard Bucket was going to be here so we thought we’d come and dance a few,” Ward said as she hurriedly got back in place to execute another choreographed performance with her dancers.
“We enjoy it, love it, the weather is great, can’t beat it,” Ward said.
Lard Bucket is a six-piece band that got its name from its late lead singer Roger Ledford, who lost his battle against cancer six years ago according to guitarist Robert Cunningham.
“‘We sound pretty good for a bunch of old lard buckets,’” Cunningham quoted Ledford as saying years ago.
“It kinda stuck,” said Cunningham.
Cunningham said the band started out as a bluegrass band but later expanded its repertoire of songs to include almost every genre.
“We love Heflin — as you know our lead singer is Ryan Robertson, the probate judge here in town — we have a great affinity to come to Heflin, it’s a great city and we love everybody here and we’re happy to be here,” said Cunningham.
“We wouldn’t be Lard Bucket without Ryan Robertson,” he added. “I tell you that he’s the grease that keeps us sliding down the road.”
Robertson, a Heflin native, said it was a great thing to play in his hometown.
Roger Hammett, the drummer in Lard Bucket, said when he was a kid he beat on his mother’s Tupperware bowls but then got a real set of drums and learned how to play banjo and guitar as well.
Hammett said he used to play with Grandpa Jones of “Hee Haw” fame back in the 1980s and in 1989 played with Jones at the Clay County Blueberry Festival.
Hammett said that he plays whatever Robertson tells him to.
“Ryan’s my boss, he’s the flower of the show. Whatever Ryan says, I got to do,” Hammett said with a smile.
The band played “Orange Blossom Special” to start their set.
“Hey, don’t y’all have a train track ’round here,” one of the bandmates asked as the fiddle and drums mimicked the distinctive sound of a passing train.
Leah Harlan from Heflin and her friends sat in lawn chairs in the nicely trimmed grass on the lower level of the amphitheater.
Harlan said she’s seen Lard Bucket “lots of times.”
“It’s just awesome, for the lack of words, especially for a small town to have something like this,” Harlan said.
Shane Smith, Heflin city clerk, was busy before the concert setting up barricades on the street next to the amphitheater. He said there will be two more June Jams this month and hopes the concert series will continue in the fall.