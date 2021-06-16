Landfill feasibility not on meeting agenda

HEFLIN — Another large crowd attended the Cleburne County Commission meeting Tuesday night in anticipation of a vote on whether to look into the reopening the old Cleburne County landfill
No vote was taken, however.
According to Commission Chairman Ryan Robertson, the landfill resolution was withdrawn until further notice. The 30 residents who did show up heard three speakers opposed to both the landfill and the roadside spraying of herbicides along the county’s rights of way.
Christy Hiett, who spoke at a recent work session about roadside spraying, turned her attention to the landfill by naming a handful of contaminants, several of them possibly carcinogenic, that are leaching from the landfill into the groundwater.
Hiett said that the data came directly from the Alabama Department of Environmental Management's website and she handed out copies to each commissioner.
Hiett said that dichloromethane, tetrachloroethylene, vinyl chloride and 2,4-dichlorophenoxyacetic acid 1,4-dichlorobenzene have all been detected in the landfill’s monitoring wells.
“It’s not just about opening the landfill back up or not, or just making money, there's already trouble with the landfill,” said Hiett.
Hiett asked how the county can be sure that no hazardous materials would be entering the landfill because it would be a dump for just non-hazardous materials.
Hiett said that at other nearby landfills, hazardous materials have been hidden in drums filled with clay labeled as construction debris.
Cleburne County resident Melanie Spaulding spoke against roadside spraying.
Spaulding said that spraying herbicides only kills native plants, making room for problematic plants including Johnson grass and kudzu to thrive.
Spaulding recently completed a master’s of science degree in biology which included a comprehensive study about plants. Called The Vascular Flora of Cleburne County, the study documented 1,306 plants in the county, some of which are imperiled and critically imperiled.
“Half the plants I found in the county were on the right of ways,” said Spaulding.
She also said that the spraying will affect the county economically.
“You're literally killing what thousands of people come to our county to see every year,” said Spaulding, citing Alabama Department of Tourism data earnings for the county.
Spaulding pleaded with the commission to end the spraying.
Near the end of the meeting Commissioner Laura Cobb made a motion for a resolution to stop the spraying but it died for a lack of second.
In other business, the commission:
— Voted to allocate $450,000 from the general fund to surface County Road 533 and a section of County Road 43 from County Road 46 to County Road 49. Cobb had an issue with the road project because none of the roads being paved was in her district.