K-9 killed in traffic; Heflin police mourn a valued partner

Heflin police Chief Ross McGlaughn described a somber scene of respect and homage paid by members of the Heflin Police Department to one of their own — even though he was of a different species.
A four-year veteran of the department, Beni, a K-9, was killed in the line of duty Wednesday night.
“He was given the same honored return to the station from the scene just as any other officer would have been given,” McGlaughn said, “with a line of vehicles manned by his fellow officers with lights and sirens.”
Beni had an infectious personality around his humans but could use his natural olfactory talents to sniff out narcotics. The partner of Maj. Danny Turner, Beni was the second K-9 officer reported killed in the new year by the national Officer Down Memorial Page and is being mourned both locally and nationally.
McClaughn said K-9 Beni was working with his partner during a routine traffic stop on I-20 when he was accidentally hit by passing traffic.
“Danny was just doing what Danny does, and he’s very good at finding drugs with Beni helping get a significant amount of drugs off the street,” he said. “There wasn’t anything to this particular stop, but Beni was just doing what he always did — helping his partner,” McGlaughn said. “Danny is taking this pretty hard right now.”
The chief described K-9 Beni as “a special dog.”
“He was a dual-purpose dog who did tracking and apprehension work, but he could turn it on and off,” McGlaughn said. “Some of those K-9s can have some real attitude problems. K-9 Beni was real personable and we had become family.”
He recalled the time Turner was involved in a significant car accident a few months ago.
“Beni came through the K-9 partition in the vehicle and ended up in the front seat with him,” he said. “By the time we could get in the car, Beni was in Danny’s lap. Luckily because he knew us, he knew we weren’t a threat and we were able to get Danny out of the car without Beni coming at us.”
“He was definitely a fixture here,” McGlaughn said.
Turner was K-9 Beni’s partner for all four of the canine’s years with the force.
Most police K-9s reside with their partner and in doing so, become very attached to each other and the officer’s family members.
McGlaughn said such is true with Turner and his family, now mourning not just a partner but a real member of the household.
The chief said any ceremonies remembering K-9 Beni “will just be between the major and his family.”